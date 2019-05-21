AC DEV CO STOCKTON 2 - 2.JPG

An illustration of AC Devco’s proposed new Stockton building, bounded by Atlantic Avenue, S. Providence Avenue and S. Hartford Avenue in Atlantic City near the existing Stockton campus. The original academic building, built last year, and the new South Jersey Gas headquarters are in the background.

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will vote Tuesday afternoon on preliminary and final site plan approval for the expansion of Stockton University, according to its meeting agenda.

The Atlantic City Development Corporation intends to demolish the former Eldridge Building, between Atlantic, South Hartford and South Providence avenues, and build a six-story, 105-unit dormitory with the potential for retail space on the ground floor. The building would provide living space for 405 students.

If its plans are approved, AC Devco will approach the CRDA board at its June 18 meeting to request a loan of $10 million to help with funding, AC Devco President Christopher Paladino has said. He expects to break ground in September and finish by summer 2021.

It will also vote on minor subdivision approval for Showboat Renaissance LLC, an apartment plan.

Other items on the agenda include a minor subdivision approval with variance relief for the Showboat Renaissance LLC; and funding for the 8th annual Kentucky Avenue Renaissance Festival, the Atlantic City Airshow, and for free summer concerts at Gardner's Basin.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m. at the CRDA, 15 S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City.

