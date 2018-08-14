ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a local business Monday night, according to a tweet from Atlantic City firefighters.
Members of Platoon 2 of the Atlantic City Firefighters Local 198 responded and contained a fire Monday night at the Lenox Cafe on Atlantic Avenue.
Last night members of Platoon 2 went to work on a commercial structure fire. A quick and aggressive interior attack by the ACFD, contained the fire The Lenox Cafe and did not spread to the residential apartments above. pic.twitter.com/M4J7grbHGm— Atlantic City Firefighters IAFF L198 (@AtlanticCityFD) August 14, 2018
You can see a video of the fire below.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.