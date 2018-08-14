Lenox Cafe fire
Firefighters respond to a fire at the Lenox Cafe in Atlantic City on Monday night.

 Atlantic City Firefighters Local 198, provided

ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a local business Monday night, according to a tweet from Atlantic City firefighters. 

Members of Platoon 2 of the Atlantic City Firefighters Local 198 responded and contained a fire Monday night at the Lenox Cafe on Atlantic Avenue. 

