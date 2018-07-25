WILDWOOD – Crews responded to a house fire Monday night located near intersection of Tacony Road and Park Boulevard.
Firefighters were called to the home around 8 p.m. on Monday and saw flames showing from the two story home located at 4516 Park Blvd., according to a statement on the fire department’s Facebook page.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving.
No injuries were reported – both people staying at the home ran out safely – and there was extensive damage to the house, according to the fire department.
The Red Cross is assisting the two people who had to leave the home. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.
Assisting on the scene were the North Wildwood Fire Department and the Wildwood Crest Fire Company.
