EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A young girl was killed and three others were injured Friday evening after a head-on car crash in the Cardiff section of the township.
About 5:29 p.m., police responded to Delilah Road in the area of Elmwood Avenue for a report of a crash, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Jabril Williams, 26, of Galloway, was driving a 2014 Kia Optima west on Delilah Road when the car crossed over into the eastbound lane for “an unknown reason,” police said.
A witness, whose name was not released, saw the car cross into the lane and turned to avoid being hit, according to the release. Then, a second car, a 2011 Infinity G25 driven by Decinique Brown, 28, of Vineland, Cumberland County, was unable to move out of the way and was struck head-on.
Williams, along with a woman and a juvenile girl, who were both passengers, sustained serious injuries, police said. They were extricated from the car and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
The girl was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.
Brown was also extricated from her car and airlifted to AtlantiCare with serious injuries, according to the release.
Delilah Road was closed in both directions for about four hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.
The township Fire Department, Ambulance Squad, Atlantic City Airport emergency medical services, Absecon EMS, Pleasantville EMS and the AtlantiCare Paramedics also responded.
Officers Pat Daly, Jim Ludwig and Tom Rizzotte of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit are investigating. Charges are pending further investigation.
Police asked anyone who has information related to or witnessed the crash to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 609-926-2643.
