On May 30th, beach goers were out with a partly overcast and warm day in Atlantic City at the Kentucky ave. beach. Social distancing signage intstructed the public to maintain there distance.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — A 10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday night after bystanders pulled her out of the ocean, officials said.

At 7:21 p.m., city firefighters responded to a call for someone in the water off North Carolina Avenue, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

When they arrived, firefighters found the girl had been pulled out of the ocean off the South Carolina Avenue beach by civilians, Evans said.

The girl, whose name was not released by officials, was conscious, and emergency medical services took her to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, to be evaluated.

Most beach towns have lifeguards on duty from about 10 a.m. to about 5 p.m. And some beach patrols along South Jersey’s shoreline have late-night response crews in case of after-hours emergencies.

