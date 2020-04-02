LAKEWOOD — Fifteen people were charged Wednesday evening after violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate for a funeral, officials said.
About 6:30 p.m., township police responded to a large gathering on the corner of Eighth Street and Madison Avenue, where they found 60 to 70 people gathered for a funeral, according to a news release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they became unruly and argumentative.
Officers from the Prosecutor’s Office and county Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist, according to the release.
One man refused to give him name to officers, and was later identified as Samuel Manheim, 27, of Brooklyn, New York, according to the release. He originally gave officers a false name and social security number, and after several attempts to positively identify him were unsuccessful, he was arrested.
Manheim was charged with hindering his own apprehension as well as violating any rule or regulation adopted by the governor during a state of emergency.
Others charged with the violation include Joel Jakubowitz, 36, and Shimon Hus, 18, both of Brooklyn, New York; and township residents: Marcus Strulovic, 43; David Kaf, 37; Moshe Friedman, 20; Nossom Strulovic, 25; Solomon Strulovic, 21; Joel Strulovic, 39; Yosef Kohn, 35; Mitchell Strulovic, 24; Alexander Ellison, 64; Mordechi Strulovic, 18; Shimon Cardozo, 25; and Bernard Strulovic, 45.
Murphy on March 21 signed an executive order mandating sweeping restrictions on gatherings and businesses to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. While residents are allowed to leave their homes for groceries, trips to the pharmacy, for outdoor exercise and other essential activities, Murphy urged people to maintain a safe distance between themselves and others.
A disorderly persons charge carries up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.
“The Governor has banned all public gatherings during this state and national public health emergency. This ban applies to everyone,” Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said. “To be blunt, ignoring the Governor’s Order places lives at risk — not just the lives of everyday citizens, but the lives of our brave men and women in Law Enforcement who are required to respond in order to break up these unlawful gatherings. I am imploring everyone to abide by the Governor’s Order and stay at home, so that we might all get through this very difficult time together — as painlessly as possible.”
