ATLANTIC CITY — Seventeen people were arrested Sunday during vandalism and looting after a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd.
Floyd died May 25 after he was arrested in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota; protesters have called for an end to police brutality.
The protest began and ended at the department’s Public Safety Building, with officers walking, engaging and kneeling with those in attendance, according to a news release from city police.
However, as the protest ended, police said that a group of rioters walked along Atlantic Avenue breaking windows, damaging property and stealing merchandise of local businesses.
Naim Nixon, 28, of Absecon, who was charged with riot, resisting arrest and violation of an emergency order. Carlos Marchett, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, riot and violation of an emergency order. Darlene Garrison, 50, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot and theft. Dougie Debery, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot. Jamaal Johnson, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot, burglary and violation of an emergency order. Michael Black, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot, contempt of court and violation of an emergency order. Tyrone Keyes, 37, of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, riot, resisting arrest and violation of an emergency order. Joshua Cruz, 21, of Camden, was charged with burglary. Caneryn Carpenter, 20, of Clementon, Camden County, was charged with riot, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and violation of an emergency order. Jared Stewart, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with riot and violation of an emergency order. Joey Osias, 21, of Egg Harbor Township was charged with riot, burglary and violation of an emergency order. Elliot Handy, 23, of Galloway, was charged with criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and violation of an emergency order. Akissa Johnson, 21, of Jersey City, Hudson County, was charged with riot, burglary, theft, and violation of an emergency order. Nydurrah Richardson, 25, of Lindenwold, Camden County, was charged with burglary and violation of an emergency order. Dallas Holden, 24, of Pleasantville, was charged with riot, burglary, theft and violation of an emergency order. Stephen Lewis, 37, of Vineland, Cumberland County, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft and violation of an emergency order. Joshua Escobar, 25, of West New York, New York, was charged with riot, burglary, theft and violation of an emergency order.
Police are still collecting surveillance video and are accepting personal camera coverage to identify and charge people who engaged in criminal activity, police said. In addition, city Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Office of Emergency Management Director Scott Evans declared a local disaster emergency in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until Monday.
Police said anyone with additional information can contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
PHOTOS Cleanup begins in Atlantic City day after looting, vandalism
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. holds a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
People clean up Monday on The Walk at Atlantic and Pacific avenues in Atlantic City following vandalism and looting Sunday night.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers, above and below, take part in the cleanup effort Monday in Atlantic City. Mayor Marty Small Sr. said 17 people were arrested after the vandalism and looting Sunday night.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Volunteers cleanup
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. press conference
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
'You saw Atlantic City at its worst yesterday. And, once again, you see Atlantic City at its best, (with) people coming here to rally and to clean up,' Mayor Marty Small Sr. says at a news conference Monday at The Walk.
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Protest
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. holds a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 34
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 35
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 36
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 33
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 31
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 29
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 30
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 17
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 13
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 28
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 18
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 23
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 27
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 21
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 24
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 20
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 22
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 15
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 12
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 26
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 25
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 10
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 14
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 19
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 11
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 16
Volunteers cleanup effort by community leaders and members take place at The Walk Atlantic Avenue and Pacific Avenue in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 2
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 0
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 3
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 1
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 4
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 5
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 7
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 8
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
060220_nws_acfolo 6
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr.hold a press conference following Sunday's protest events at Michigan and Arctic Avenues The Walk in Atlantic City Monday June 1, 2020. A cleanup effort by community leaders and members will take place immediately after Small's presser. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
