nws_acdemonstraters

After a peaceful day of protests rioters started destroying store fronts thru out Atlantic City. Atlantic City, NJ. May 31, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/ For Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

ATLANTIC CITY — Seventeen people were arrested Sunday during vandalism and looting after a peaceful protest in response to the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died May 25 after he was arrested in the Powderhorn community of Minneapolis, Minnesota; protesters have called for an end to police brutality.

The protest began and ended at the department’s Public Safety Building, with officers walking, engaging and kneeling with those in attendance, according to a news release from city police.

However, as the protest ended, police said that a group of rioters walked along Atlantic Avenue breaking windows, damaging property and stealing merchandise of local businesses.

Those arrested include:

  • Naim Nixon, 28, of Absecon, who was charged with riot, resisting arrest and violation of an emergency order.
  • Carlos Marchett, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, riot and violation of an emergency order.
  • Darlene Garrison, 50, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot and theft.
  • Dougie Debery, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot.
  • Jamaal Johnson, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot, burglary and violation of an emergency order.
  • Michael Black, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with riot, contempt of court and violation of an emergency order.
  • Tyrone Keyes, 37, of Atlantic City, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, riot, resisting arrest and violation of an emergency order.
  • Joshua Cruz, 21, of Camden, was charged with burglary.
  • Caneryn Carpenter, 20, of Clementon, Camden County, was charged with riot, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and violation of an emergency order.
  • Jared Stewart, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with riot and violation of an emergency order.
  • Joey Osias, 21, of Egg Harbor Township was charged with riot, burglary and violation of an emergency order.
  • Elliot Handy, 23, of Galloway, was charged with criminal mischief, obstruction of justice and violation of an emergency order.
  • Akissa Johnson, 21, of Jersey City, Hudson County, was charged with riot, burglary, theft, and violation of an emergency order.
  • Nydurrah Richardson, 25, of Lindenwold, Camden County, was charged with burglary and violation of an emergency order.
  • Dallas Holden, 24, of Pleasantville, was charged with riot, burglary, theft and violation of an emergency order.
  • Stephen Lewis, 37, of Vineland, Cumberland County, was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, hindering apprehension, burglary, possession of burglary tools, theft and violation of an emergency order.
  • Joshua Escobar, 25, of West New York, New York, was charged with riot, burglary, theft and violation of an emergency order.

Police are still collecting surveillance video and are accepting personal camera coverage to identify and charge people who engaged in criminal activity, police said. In addition, city Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Office of Emergency Management Director Scott Evans declared a local disaster emergency in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day until Monday.

Police said anyone with additional information can contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or anonymously text to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

PHOTOS Cleanup begins in Atlantic City day after looting, vandalism

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments