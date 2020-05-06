BRIDGETON — An 18-year-old Vineland man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the Monday stabbing death of a South Jersey corrections officer.
About 7:48 p.m., Vineland police responded to Thornhill Road for a report of an altercation and stabbing, according to a news release from Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Witnesses said that there had been an confrontation between 18-year-old Zachary T. Latham, his wife, and William T. Durham Sr., 51, also of Thornhill Road, and his wife.
Durham and his two sons, a 17-year-old who was not identified by officials and William T. Durham Jr., 21, went to Latham’s home, where Zachary was armed with a knife and Taser, Webb-McRae said.
BRIDGETON — When Rosa Santiago talks to her son, an inmate at South Woods State Prison, he c…
A second altercation happened in Latham’s driveway and into the garage of the home, she said. Durham Sr. was stabbed several time and was pronounced deceased at 9:19 p.m.
Durham worked as a senior correctional police officer at South Woods State Prison, the state Department of Corrections confirmed. He was hired in March 2001.
“Officer Durham was a beloved and valued member of the team,” according to the post on DOC’s Facebook page. “Please join the department in extending condolences and prayers of support to all those whose lives he touched.”
Latham was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for his injuries and was released, she said.
Latham has been charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter, four counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.
Catherine T. Durham was charged with fourth-degree criminal trespass and simple assault, a disorderly persons offence.
Durham’s 17-year-old son and William T. Durham Jr. were both charged with third-degree aggravated assault and fourth-degree criminal trespass.
Latham was remanded to Cumberland County jail, and the charges against other were issued by summons.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Detective Charles Macafee of the city police department at 856-691-4111, ext. 4317, or Detective Ryan Breslin of the Prosecutor’s Office at 856-207-2738.
GALLERY: A closed Cumberland County amid the COVID-19 pandemic
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.