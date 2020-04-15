Atlantic City Police Department
Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two city men were arrested Tuesday night after they allegedly assaulted a 66-year-old man, striking him in the head with a handgun.

At 7:55 p.m., patrol officers responded to the first block of South Bellevue Avenue for a report of a man assaulted with a handgun, according to a news release from city police. They found a 66-year-old man with a head injury.

Police did not release the identity of the man, who was treated at the scene by medical personnel.

The man was attacked and hit in head with a handgun after he was confronted about an earlier police response in the same place, according to the release.

Officer Richard Link, who had responded to the original call, also responded to the assault after hearing a description of the suspects, police said. Link had interacted with them on the earlier call and knew their identities.

Khalil Swain, 29, and Shawn Harris, 37, were both found inside a home in the block and arrested, police said.

Both men were charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon and conspiracy.

Swain was also charged with contempt of court.

They were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

GALLERY: Look Back at Atlantic City police in the 1980s

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments