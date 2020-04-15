GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Two Bridgeton men were arrested Saturday after police founds guns, ecstasy and cocaine in a hotel in the Blackwood section of the Camden County township.
At 12:45 p.m., police responded to Room #203 in the Howard Johnson Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of two men trespassing inside the room, according to a news release from Gloucester Township police. A maintenance worker saw one of the men on a bed lying on top of a revolver, left the room and called police.
CAMDEN — Retired Superior Court Judge Theodore Z. Davis, 86, who took on the task of trying …
Officers made contact with the two men, Tyrone E. Lee, 25, of the first block of Division Street, and Wade M. Smith, 29, of the first block of Coombs Drive, after putting on personal protective equipment, according to the release. Lee and Smith followed orders from officers to leave the room.
Police found a defaced, loaded Colt .39-caliber Detective’s Special revolver, a quantity of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as MDMA, or ecstasy, and cocaine, according to the release.
Police also found a loaded black Sig Sauer P228 9mm and a high-capacity magazine with hollow-point ammunition in a mattress inside the room, according to the release.
Both men were charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to have weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of high-capacity magazines.
They were both taken to the Camden County jail pending a court hearing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.