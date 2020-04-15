Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Two Bridgeton men were arrested Saturday after police founds guns, ecstasy and cocaine in a hotel in the Blackwood section of the Camden County township.

At 12:45 p.m., police responded to Room #203 in the Howard Johnson Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of two men trespassing inside the room, according to a news release from Gloucester Township police. A maintenance worker saw one of the men on a bed lying on top of a revolver, left the room and called police.

Officers made contact with the two men, Tyrone E. Lee, 25, of the first block of Division Street, and Wade M. Smith, 29, of the first block of Coombs Drive, after putting on personal protective equipment, according to the release. Lee and Smith followed orders from officers to leave the room.

Police found a defaced, loaded Colt .39-caliber Detective’s Special revolver, a quantity of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, commonly known as MDMA, or ecstasy, and cocaine, according to the release.

Police also found a loaded black Sig Sauer P228 9mm and a high-capacity magazine with hollow-point ammunition in a mattress inside the room, according to the release.

Both men were charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to have weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of high-capacity magazines.

They were both taken to the Camden County jail pending a court hearing.

