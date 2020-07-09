WILDWOOD — Two Cumberland County men were arrested Tuesday after allegedly speeding away from a city police officer attempting to make a traffic stop and a gun was found in the car.

Members of the department’s Uniform Patrol Division attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Pilot for suspicious activity and violations of state motor vehicle statues in the 4700 block of New Jersey Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

As an officer walked up to the car, the driver “abruptly accelerated,” police said. The officer tried to maintain a safe distance from the speeding car, but eventually lost sight of it.

During the investigation into the incident, officers found the car and the two occupants in the area of the 100 east block of Roberts Avenue, police said.

Sage Jones, 21, and Angel Marrero, 20, both of Millville, were arrested and police recovered a Taurus 9-mm handgun, according to the post.

Jones was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree obstruction, fourth-degree resisting arrest and second-degree conspiracy.

Marrero was charged with second-degree eluding, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of third-degree hindering apprehension.

Both were remanded to the Cape May County jail.

