ATLANTIC CITY — Two men were charged last month and each face up to $12,800 in fines after state officials found them with 66 undersized Atlantic striped bass.
On March 30, state Conservation Police officers saw the two men running their small boat at high rates of speed from various fishing locations under the cover of darkness and fog without any navigation lights, according to a post on the state Division of Fish and Wildlife Facebook page.
Even after losing sight of the boat several times, officers used their knowledge of the area to find and inspect the boat after it returned to a private dock, according to the post.
The retention limits for Atlantic striped bass that day were one fish from 28 inches to less than 43 inches and one fish 43 inches or greater per person, according to the post. Officers found 66 striped bass between 13 inches and 24 inches.
Officials did not release the identities of the two men, who were charged with undersize and over-the-limit violations, which carry a penalty of $100 per fish/per violation, according to the post. Altogether, the violations add up to a potential of $12,800 per angler.
The men were also charged with unsafe operation of a vessel, operating a power vessel without valid registration and failing to have appropriate vessel safety gear, according to the post. Fishing gear was also seized for evidence and the officers will seek forfeiture due to the severity of the violations.
The seized fish were given to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, according to the post.
Coastwide reductions were put in place this year to end overfishing and reduce fishing mortality after a recent stock assessment determined that Atlantic striped bass were being overfished, according to the release. Regulation changes that went into effect April 1 aimed for an 18% harvest reduction.
The currently recreational limit is one fish per day, which must measure from 28 inches to less than 38 inches in length, according to the post. There is no commercial harvest or sale of Atlantic striped bass in the state.
