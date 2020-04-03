WILDWOOD CREST — An Atlantic County man and a Cape May County man were charged Wednesday with stealing two cars last week, police said.

Borough police on March 26 responded to the 100 block of Wisteria Road for a report of two stolen vehicles, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. During their investigation, they identified Jaheim McCutcheon, 18, of Atlantic City, and Shane Heath, 18, of Wildwood, as suspects.

The next day, officers were notified that one of the stolen vehicles was found in Atlantic City by city police, according to the post. It was recovered and returned to its owner.

McCutcheon and Heath were found Wednesday in Wildwood by city police there, according to the post, and both were arrested and brought to borough police for processing.

Both men are charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and theft, as well as one count each of third-degree conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.

McCutcheon was remanded to the Cape May County jail and Heath was released on a summons.

