WILDWOOD — Two Millville men were arrested Tuesday after speeding away from an officer attempting to make a traffic stop and after a gun was found in their car, police said.
Officers attempted a traffic stop on a Honda Pilot for suspicious activity in the 4700 block of New Jersey Avenue, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
As an officer walked up to the car, the driver “abruptly accelerated,” police said. The officer tried to maintain a safe distance from the speeding car but eventually lost sight of it.
During the investigation into the incident, officers found the car and the two occupants in the area of the 100 east block of Roberts Avenue, police said.
Sage Jones, 21, and Angel Marrero, 20, were arrested, and police recovered a Taurus 9-mm handgun, according to the post.
Jones was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, fourth-degree obstruction, fourth-degree resisting arrest and second-degree conspiracy.
Marrero was charged with second-degree eluding, second-degree conspiracy and two counts of third-degree hindering apprehension.
Both were taken to the Cape May County jail.
On July 5th, scenes from the Ocean City boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend.
On July 5th, scenes from the Ocean City boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend. Members of the Rich family (l-r) Kelly, Maggie, 14, and Michael, 14, all from Syracuse NY are about to dig into a fresh Manco pizza after having spent 7 hours in their car to arrive at the beach.
On July 5th, scenes from the Ocean City boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend. Skip Boesch has been running the 7th Steet Beach Arcade since 2011.
The Ocean City Boardwalk was packed with tourists on Sunday.
On July 5th, scenes from the Ocean City boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend. (l-r) Keith Payne and Stephanie Natoli, Egg Harbor City residents, playing a virtual game inside of Liberty VR.
On July 5th, scenes from the Ocean City boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend. Joe Villari, Owner of Clancy’s By the Sea, said that the city allowing him to extend his dining area onto the boardwalk has helped keep business going.
Medford Lakes resident Sean Vernon watches as his son Ari, 6, slugs away at a pop-up arcade game at the 7th Street Beach Arcade in Ocean City on Sunday. ‘Everything has been clean,’ Sean Vernon said.
On July 5th, scenes from the Wildwood boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend. (l-r) Breah Dill, Nixon Dill, 2, Ahnyste Woodson, 16, and Izabella Dill, 15, all from Gloucester County, enjoying an afternoon slice.
On July 5th, scenes from the Wildwood boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend. Philadelphia resident Ant Harris tries to sink a shot at a basketball arcade.
On July 5th, scenes from the Wildwood boardwalk at the end of the holiday weekend. (l-r) Anthony Giordana and Meaghan Trasser, 18 and 19, both Philadelphia residents, show off their winnings after playing a water gun game at the arcade.
