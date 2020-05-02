SHIP BOTTOM — A Barnegat Township man on Saturday was charged with reckless driving after hitting two Pennsylvania girls while operating a Ship Bottom Beach Patrol vehicle, police said.
Ship Bottom police were dispatched to the 27th Street beach at 1:08 p.m. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, a 14-year-old girl from Fleetwood and a 15-year-old girl from Leestwood were lying on the beach when they were struck by the Beach Patrol vehicle operated by 22-year-old John Purdon. The teens were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where they were treated and later released to their families.
Purdon was charged pending court.
