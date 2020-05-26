WILDWOOD — Two city businesses were issued violations over Memorial Day weekend for defying mandates from state officials to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Press of Atlantic City reached out to officials for names of the two businesses as they were not released by police.
The violations were issued after the businesses owners were given several warnings and officials attempted to get them to comply with the executive orders and the city’s prohibition on short-term rentals, according to a news release from city police.
“The City of Wildwood has several hundred mercantile licenses, and we wanted to say thank you to the business owners who complied with the Executive Orders and City of Wildwood prohibition this weekend,” according to the release. “We know these are extremely difficult times for all of you. At the end of the day, we are law enforcement officers and not law makers, and we greatly appreciate the cooperation from the overwhelming majority of our business community, who we value greatly.”
