PLEASANTVILLE — Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old man was fatally shot Friday evening.
At 6:21 p.m., police responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of North First Street, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. Police also received an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system.
Officers found a man who had been shot, according to the release.
Authorities did not identify the man but said he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where he was pronounced dead.
No additional information will be released at this time, according to the release.
The prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit and city police are investigating.
