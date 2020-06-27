Police car
ATLANTIC CITY — City police are investigating after a 27-year-old city man was shot Thursday afternoon.

At 4:52 p.m., patrol officers responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system in the 300 block of Tennessee Avenue, according to a news release from police.

Officers were told the man had been shot and taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for treatment of nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not release the name of the man.

The investigation is ongoing, led by the department’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the unit at 609-347-5766, or anonymously text information to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.

