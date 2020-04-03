AC police stock
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Two men and three women were arrested and a handgun was recovered Thursday night after police responded to gunfire in the city.

At 7:30 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 200 block of Arizona Avenue to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, according to a news release from city police. Officer Matthew Stollenwerk found out that a single gunshot was fired from a vehicle that had sped off and a description of the vehicle was broadcast to officers.

Officer La’Quay Green Sr. found the vehicle and stopped it, police said, and all five occupants were arrested after a loaded gun was found.

The five-shot revolver was loaded with four rounds of ammunition, police said, and Green also found a spent shell casing near the gun.

Hailey Leavens, 19, of Mays Landing, as well as Joseph Figueroa, 18, Isais Pena, 20, Alejandra Aguirre-Lopez, 22, and Itayezci Pena-Noyola, 22, all of Atlantic City, were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and contempt.

Figuera was also charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and Pena was also charged with certain person not to possess a weapon.

All five were also charge with contempt for being in violation of Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate and were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime.

