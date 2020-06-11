A federal grand jury has indicted six Atlantic City residents for their roles in the distribution of large amounts of heroin, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Thursday.
Terryn Kelsey, 30, Jamaal Marshall, 33, Tyjuan Demarest, 40, Tieyesha Tucker, 26, Blaine Dorsey, 55, and Valarie Lamar, 60, were each charged Wednesday with conspiracy to distribute or possess with the intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin, Carpenito said in a news release. They and 16 others were previously charged by criminal complaint in June 2019. They will be arraigned in federal court at a later date.
Thirteen other members of the drug ring have pleaded guilty. The charges against three other defendants remain pending, Carpenito said.
Kelsey, Marshall, Demarest, Tucker, Dorsey, Lamar and other members of the drug ring trafficked heroin from Paterson into Atlantic City, Carpenito said. An investigation led by the FBI used physical and video surveillance, confidential informants, consensual recordings and two court-authorized wiretaps to uncover their alleged operations. The investigation tracked multiple stamps of heroin being distributed by the defendants, including “AK-47,” “Apple,” “Fortnite,” “Rolex,” “Frank Lucas,” “Bentley,” “Pandora” and “9½.” Between Jan. 1, 2017, and June 21, 2019, these stamps were associated with 48 deaths and 84 nonfatal overdoses in New Jersey, Carpenito said.
The charge against Kelsey, Marshall, Demarest, Tucker, Dorsey and Lamar carries a mandatory penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum potential penalty of life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.
The FBI’s Safe Streets South Jersey Violent Incident and Gang Task Force, Atlantic City Resident Agency, and FBI, Newark Division; Atlantic City Police Department; Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office; Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office; and the Pleasantville Police Department participated in the investigation, as did the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations; the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Drug Enforcement Administration; and the State Police.
