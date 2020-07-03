Lightning Safety

Avalon lifeguards Patrick Buckley and Dominic Matteo, guard the beach at 30th Street. Beach patrols like Avalon, take all precautions when it comes to ligntning safety for visitors to their beaches. Senior officers monitor the weather when the threat of storms are in the forcast, and call bathers out of the water and in some cases evacuate the beach during severe weather. Thursday June 13, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For the Press

 Dale Gerhard

AVALON — A 73-year-old Pennsylvania man died Thursday evening while body surfing in the ocean off the borough’s 21st Street beach.

About 6:21 p.m., borough police, rescue and beach patrol responded to the beach for a report of a possible drowning, according to a news release from police. The beach patrol was off-duty.

Witnesses told police that the man, from York, was body surfing when a large wave made him hit his head on the ground under the water and he became unresponsive, police said.

Bystanders and emergency personnel pulled the man out of the water and administered CPR, police said.

The man, whose name was not released by police, was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, but he did not survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

