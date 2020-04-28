ATLANTIC CITY — Nine South Jersey residents, including four teenagers, were charged Monday night after police said they went into a woman’s home in the city's Westside neighborhood and held her at gunpoint.
At 1:53 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue for a report of a woman who was being held at gunpoint after seven men and two women went into her home without permission, according to a news release from city police.
Raymond Fitzgerald, 26, of Somers Point, Autumn Jones, 20, and Tyrone Ford, 19, both of Atlantic City, Theron Parrish-Jordan, 20, of Mays Landing, and Aaron Vaulx, a 20, of Vineland, Cumberland County, have been charged with burglary, conspiracy, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a hollow-point ammunition, criminal restraint and violation of the executive stay-at-home order.
All five were remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
A 16-year-old girl from Vineland, two Atlantic City teens, ages 16 and 17, and a 17-year-old girl from Mays Landing, were charged with burglary, conspiracy, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a hollow-point ammunition, criminal restraint, and violation of executive stay-at-home order.
The four juveniles were remanded to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
