ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman was arrested Tuesday evening after drinking and driving, crashing into a parked car with her one-year-old in the backseat.
At 4:55 p.m., Officers Ryan Mullin and Eric Knuttel responded to the 100 block of Caspian Avenue for the crash, finding Deleisha Gadson, 38, behind the wheel of her Nissan Altima and her child in the backseat, according to a news release from the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted murder Wednesday night…
Gadson showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested after police conducted field sobriety tests, according to the release. The child, who was not identified, was turned over to a family member and was not injured in the crash.
Gadson was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and motor vehicle summons that included DWI, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol.
She was released on a summons with a future court date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.