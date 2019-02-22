CAMDEN — A 29-year-old Absecon man admitted Friday he distributed child pornography, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.
Carlos Santiago-Gomez pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Camden, Carpenito said in a news release.
Last March, agents with the FBI’s Atlantic City Child Exploitation Task Force searched Santiago-Gomez's home and seized cellphones, CDs, thumb drives, hard drives and computers. Across the seized evidence, were thousands of child sexual abuse images, Carpenito said.
From July through August 2017, Santiago-Gomez posted child pornography videos on the instant messaging app Kik and acted as an administrator of one group where the images were posted, investigators found.
While administering the group, Santiago made rules that included posting child porn of girls only, no toddlers, videos only and staying active in the group, according to the complaint.
He also allegedly advised members of the group on how to hide their activities online.
Santiago-Gomez is being held without bail. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he is sentenced June 6.
