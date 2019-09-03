ABSECON — An alleged horticultural thief has been apprehended here, police said Monday.
On Sunday afternoon at about 3:16 p.m. a resident reported his hanging flower pots had been stolen from a neighborhood off of N. Shore Road, according to police.
The victim provided police with footage from his home surveillance system taken at about 3 o'clock that morning, showing the theft. As a result, the accused was identified as Jimmie E. Anderson, of Absecon, police said.
On Monday, Absecon Detectives went to Anderson’s residence, and found several other stolen items, including potted plants and lawn statues in the yard.
Police confiscated property identified as stolen in previous reported theft cases, as well as items believed to have been stolen, pending further investigation.
Anderson was taken into custody and charged with theft and receiving stolen property. He was released with a pending court date.
Anyone who has experienced plant, shrub, hanging flower pot, and/or statue or lawn ornament theft is encouraged to contact the Absecon Police Department and report the incident. The police department can be reached at 609-641-0667 for non-emergencies.
