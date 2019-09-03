ABSECON — A city man was charged with theft Monday after police found several potted plants and lawn statues in his yard that residents had reported stolen.
At 3:16 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a neighborhood off North Shore Road for a report of stolen hanging flower pots, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim, who was not identified, turned over home surveillance footage to police that showed a man stealing the plants at 3:04 a.m. that morning.
UPPER TOWNSHIP — State Police are looking for two men in the theft of $1,000 worth of crab m…
The man was identified at Jimmie E. Anderson, police said.
On Monday, detectives went to Anderson’s home and saw potted plants and lawn statues that were reported stolen in other cases, police said. They were confiscated pending further investigation.
Anderson was also charged with receiving stolen property and released with a future court date.
Anyone who has had a plant, shrub, hanging flower port, statue or lawn ornament stolen is asked to contact the department at 609-641-0667.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.