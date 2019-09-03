Absecon Police Car
File photo

ABSECON — A city man was charged with theft Monday after police found several potted plants and lawn statues in his yard that residents had reported stolen.

At 3:16 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a neighborhood off North Shore Road for a report of stolen hanging flower pots, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. The victim, who was not identified, turned over home surveillance footage to police that showed a man stealing the plants at 3:04 a.m. that morning.

The man was identified at Jimmie E. Anderson, police said.

On Monday, detectives went to Anderson’s home and saw potted plants and lawn statues that were reported stolen in other cases, police said. They were confiscated pending further investigation.

Anderson was also charged with receiving stolen property and released with a future court date.

Anyone who has had a plant, shrub, hanging flower port, statue or lawn ornament stolen is asked to contact the department at 609-641-0667.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments