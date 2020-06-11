GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Absecon man was seriously injured when his pickup collided with a tractor trailer Thursday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., police responded to Duerer Street and Mannheim Avenue, where a 1999 Ford Ranger driven by Kyle Coble, 20, collided with a 2016 Freightliner driven by Wayne Longo, 59, of Audubon, Camden County, police said in a news release. The Ranger was traveling South on Mannheim, while the Freightliner was traveling west on Duerer.
MAYS LANDING — A Pleasantville woman was charged Wednesday with aggravated manslaughter in a…
Longo sustained minor injuries, while Coble's were more serious, police said. The intersection was closed for about four hours while police investigated and responders cleaned up.
The Galloway Township Ambulance Squad, AtlantiCare Medics, Pomona and Germania volunteer fire companies, Riehl Towing and Regional Tire tow company responded.
Police are investigating.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.