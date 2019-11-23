ABSECON — Two people were arrested Saturday after a stolen-vehicle chase.
At 11:17 a.m., officers found a stolen 2018 Ford Focus traveling on Route 30, police said in a news release. The car fled and was found a short time later behind the Dollar General on South New Road.
Officers saw Pamara V. Dudley, 20, of Mays Landing, and Damonyea Q. Mallory Sr., 28, of Atlantic City, flee from the vehicle, police said.
Mallory was found hiding in the Oyster Bay condominium complex and arrested, police said. He was charged with receiving stolen property, eluding, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana under 50 grams, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of hollow-point bullets and motor vehicle violations. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
Dudley was found along West California Avenue near Manor Drive after a brief foot chase, police said. She discarded a firearm during the chase, which officers retrieved. She was charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point bullets. She was released on a summons.
