ABSECON — After a string of car burglaries, police urged residents Tuesday to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.
There have been 14 reported car burglaries in the past three months, mostly to unlocked cars, police said in a news release. Items stolen include coins, cash, checks, medications, identification, credit cards and cellphones.
A car was stolen from a driveway after it was left unlocked with the keys inside, police said, and many victims have had their credit or bank cards stolen and used before they knew they were missing.
Police asked residents to watch for suspicious activity or people in their neighborhoods, and to call police at 609-641-0667 or, for emergencies, 911.
They also asked residents to keep their cars locked, and to park in well-lit areas when possible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.