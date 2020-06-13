ABSECON — Police on Saturday found a missing 15-year-old boy after seeking the public's help.
The boy, whose first name is Joshua, had last been seen at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Heritage Park section of the city, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He was walking and was wearing a blue-gray T-shirt with matching sweatpants.
By about 11 a.m. Saturday, the Police Department posted to Facebook that the boy had been found.
— Molly Bilinski
