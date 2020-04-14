ABSECON — Police have received numerous complaints of suspicious activity and/or vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries.
Callers are reporting a tall man with a medium build seen walking in their area shouting or have seen a man matching that description entering their vehicles, police said.
The suspicious activity and vehicle burglaries are taking place mostly at night, but some are during daylight hours, police said in a news release.
They are also happening in different neighborhoods north of the White Horse Pike and in neighboring Galloway Township, police said.
Police have developed a suspect but are asking the public to remain vigilant and call if they see anything suspicious or any criminal activity.
The department reminded residents to secure their vehicles and homes and to keep their exterior lighting and surveillance systems in working order.
Call police at 911 for emergencies and at 609-641-0667 for non-emergencies.
