ABSECON — Police asked for the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
The boy, whose first name is Joshua, was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Heritage Park section of the city, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He was walking and was wearing a blue-gray T-shirt with matching sweatpants.
The boy has been diagnosed with autism spectrum and bipolar disorders, police said.
Anyone who has seen him can call police at 609-641-0667.
— Molly Bilinski
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.