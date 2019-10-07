ATLANTIC CITY— A man was arrested on multiple charge Friday after being found in possession of drugs and pushing an officer.
Just before 11: 15 a.m., officers Daniel Arra and Christian Ivanov conducted a traffic stop at Georgia and Pacific Avenues when the driver, Alexander Botchway, 29, who was speaking with Arra outside of the vehicle, tried to run away, a news release stated.
Arra grabbed Botchway who then pushed Arra before both men fell to the ground. Botchway continued to resist arrest by not allowing Arra to handcuff him. With the assistance of other officers, Botchway was then placed in custody and taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
He was found in possession of 150 bags of heroin, 11.5 grams of unpackaged heroin and two grams of MDMA, according to the release.
Botchway was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, failure to turn over CDS, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and traffic summons.
