Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

WILDWOOD CREST — After several incidents between cars and bicycles throughout the borough, including one Sunday that left a Passaic County woman with severe injuries, police are urging residents and tourists to use caution.

On Sunday, borough police responded to the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Rambler Road for a report of a bicyclist hit by a car, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found Gina Graziano-Hempton, 40, of Wayne, with severe injuries.

She was transported to Atlantic City Medical Center City Division via Medivac helicopter, police said.

The driver, Joseph Demayo, 39, of Philadelphia, stayed on scene, is uninjured and is cooperating with officers, police said.

The Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.

Over the past few weeks, there have been “several other incidents” involving bikes and cars throughout the borough, but there were no serious injuries in those cases, police said.

Chief Joseph McGrath stated “bicyclists should always follow the rules of the road and wear protective equipment such as a helmet” and he continued by stating that “vehicles are also encouraged to share the road and use caution in areas with heavy bicycle traffic.”

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments