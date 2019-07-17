WILDWOOD CREST — After several incidents between cars and bicycles throughout the borough, including one Sunday that left a Passaic County woman with severe injuries, police are urging residents and tourists to use caution.
On Sunday, borough police responded to the intersection of New Jersey Avenue and Rambler Road for a report of a bicyclist hit by a car, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. There, they found Gina Graziano-Hempton, 40, of Wayne, with severe injuries.
She was transported to Atlantic City Medical Center City Division via Medivac helicopter, police said.
The driver, Joseph Demayo, 39, of Philadelphia, stayed on scene, is uninjured and is cooperating with officers, police said.
The Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating.
Over the past few weeks, there have been “several other incidents” involving bikes and cars throughout the borough, but there were no serious injuries in those cases, police said.
Chief Joseph McGrath stated “bicyclists should always follow the rules of the road and wear protective equipment such as a helmet” and he continued by stating that “vehicles are also encouraged to share the road and use caution in areas with heavy bicycle traffic.”
