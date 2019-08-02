BRIGANTINE — City police are asking residents to check their cars and homes for missing items after they charged a person Thursday morning with burglarizing a car in the South End.
Police came across an individual, who has not been identified, on Lagoon Boulevard near Alberta Drive after a citizen reported suspicious activity, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Officers seized several items that they believe to be stolen and are holding them at the department.
While the investigation is ongoing, police said it is possible, but unconfirmed, that the suspect entered at least one unoccupied home in the area of Sea Spray Court and several other cars in the neighborhoods off Harbor Beach Boulevard, Lagoon Boulevard and Ocean Drive.
Police asked all residents to thoroughly check their cars, garages and sheds to see if any belongings were stolen, no matter the value, so they can complete their investigation and return the items to their owners.
Police can be contacted at 609-266-7414.
