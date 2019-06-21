MAYS LANDING — A post-indictment arraignment date has been set for the two South Jersey men charged with setting a Brigantine man on fire as he slept.
Brandon Perez, 23, of Hammonton, and David Sult, 24, of Mays Landing, are scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. July 18 before Judge Jeffrey Waldman in Atlantic County Superior Court, where they are expected to enter a plea. The pair allegedly lit 27-year-old Ray Mullen on fire as he slept at a friend’s home March 15 in Hamilton Township.
An Atlantic County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment June 6 that includes charges of aggravated arson, conspiracy, assault and witness tampering, court records show.
MAYS LANDING — Two South Jersey men charged with setting a Brigantine man on fire as he slep…
Neither are currently housed in Atlantic County jail.
Mullen told The Press of Atlantic City that he fell asleep on a couch after a long day at work, and work up a few hours later on fire.
Sult had doused him in lighter fluid and set him ablaze, he said. After running from the house and patting the flames out, Perez set him on fire again.
MAYS LANDING — In complete silence, Ray Mullen drove as fast as he could away from Cologne Avenue.
Mullen left the home and was brought to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, before being transferred to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was being treated for severe burns.
Perez was arrested March 25, while Sult was arrested April 1.
Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.