MAYS LANDING — The Pennsylvania man charged in the 2014 murder of an Egg Harbor Township woman is scheduled to enter a plea in the case next month.
Timothy P. Wright, 39, of Chambersburg, is scheduled to appear for a post-indictment arraignment at 9 a.m. July 11 before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Atlantic County Superior Court, court records show.
Wright was indicted June 6 on one count of murder in the strangling of 25-year-old Joyce Vanderhoff.
At 9:51 a.m. Feb. 14, 2014, Vanderhoff was found dead on the side of the road in Hamilton Township after police responded to a report of a body spotted by a passing motorist on Weymouth Road near milepost 24, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said in a news release announcing Wright’s arrest April 26.
Vanderhoff’s death was ruled a homicide, and an autopsy determined the cause of death to be strangulation.
Wright was arrested by officers from the Chambersburg Police Department. He was extradited to New Jersey and booked into the Atlantic County jail May 8 and held after a detention hearing later that month.
