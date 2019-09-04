EGG HARBOR CITY — An 18-year-old girl was charged with arson after a fire last month at a Dollar General.
Kayla Martinez was charged with third-degree arson, city police confirmed Tuesday, after the Aug. 23 fire at the store on the White Horse Pike.
Mayor Lisa Jiampetti told The Press of Atlantic City the day after the fire that the cause of the fire was arson.
The fire caused a water main break, leaving residents in the area without water until the mid-afternoon the next day.
Jiampetti said the pressure from the water through the city’s old infrastructure was likely the cause of the main break between 10th Terrace and Baltimore Avenue on the pike.
Martinez is currently not in jail.
