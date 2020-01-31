AC police stock
ATLANTIC CITY — Two Atlantic City men were arrested early Tuesday morning after police found marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the city’s Venice Park neighborhood.

About 1:51 a.m., Officers Ivaylo Ivanov and Wahab Malik stopped a car at Ohio and Morningside avenues, according to a news release from city police. Ivanov spoke with the driver, who identified himself at Warren Hayes, but did not give Ivanov any identification or driver’s license.

Ivanov asked Hayes to get out of the car, and as he did, Ivanov saw marijuana on the flood board, police said. Hayes, and his passenger, James Sanders Jr., were arrested after the officers took the marijuana from the car and also found 67 grams of cocaine and assorted drug paraphernalia.

At the Public Safety Building, police found a bag of marijuana on Hayes, and also found out that his real name was Michael Hayes.

Hayes, 47, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS paraphernalia, hindering apprehension and a motor vehicle summons.

Sanders, 29, was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Both men were released on a summons with a future court date.

