EGG HARBOR CITY — Three city residents were charged with possession of heroin and marijuana, and drug distribution charges Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at a city home.
Police served the warrant at 541 Philadelphia Avenue, according to a post on the city police department’s Facebook page.
Nakwii Q. Davis, 19, Gordon Elam, 27, and Natequia B. Davis-Elam, 26, were all charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, for heroin and marijuana, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elam and Davis-Elam were released on summonses, while Davis was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
The investigation was a joint effort between Det. Brown of the city police department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
