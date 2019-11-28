Police car
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

EGG HARBOR CITY — Three city residents were charged with possession of heroin and marijuana, and drug distribution charges Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at a city home.

Police served the warrant at 541 Philadelphia Avenue, according to a post on the city police department’s Facebook page.

Nakwii Q. Davis, 19, Gordon Elam, 27, and Natequia B. Davis-Elam, 26, were all charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, for heroin and marijuana, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Elam and Davis-Elam were released on summonses, while Davis was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

The investigation was a joint effort between Det. Brown of the city police department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments