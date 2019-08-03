ATLANTIC CITY — A teen boy and a 40-year-old man, both city residents, were arrested Friday night in two separate incidents, during which police seized three handguns and drugs.
At 8:05 p.m., Officer Aaron Jones saw a boy walking in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue that fit the description of a suspect in another investigation, according to a news release from city police. As the 16-year-old, who was not identified, was walking behind a car, Jones heard a something metal hit the ground.
Jones got out of his patrol car and went to the area where the teen had walked and heard the loud bang and found a gun on the ground, police said, and the teen ran away. Jones chased him and arrested him at Kentucky and Arctic avenues.
The gun was loaded and defaced, police said, and, after an investigation, police found that he was not the suspect from the earlier investigation.
The teen, who was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and possession of a defaced firearm, was housed at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
Then, at 11:46 p.m., Officer Kevin Perez found Taiwan West laying on his back, appearing unconscious in the 900 block of Arctic Avenue, police said. After Perez tried to wake him up and give him medial aid, West was startled and jumped to his feet, showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Perez called for an ambulance, but while they waited, he noticed West was wearing a bullet-proof vest under his shirt, police said. West also gave Perez a different name, as well as two ID cards that were not his.
During a search of West’s bag, police found two loaded handguns, 15 grams of marijuana and over seven grams of heroin.
West was arrested without incident, police said, and he was later positively identified.
West is charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was also charged with a single count of possessing a weapon while committing a CDS offense and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
