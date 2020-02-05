ATLANTIC CITY — City police detectives arrested three men and four women Tuesday and recovered drugs, a handgun and a stolen car during surveillance on Pacific Avenue.
At 2:33 p.m., Detective James Barrett was surveilling the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue when he saw two men and a woman loitering on the front steps of a rooming house, according to a news release from city police. Altyriek Warren was seen dealing drugs to Kimberly Richmond and Beth Donnelly in two separate transactions and all three were arrested after the two woman were found in possession of cocaine.
Warren also had 10 bags of cocaine and a bag of marijuana, according to the release. The other man, Clarence Blunt, and woman, Brittney Dechoudens, were each found to have active warrants and were arrested.
Blunt also had six bags of heroin, police said.
At 4:14 p.m., Sgt. Richard Andrews and Detective Darrin Lorady were conducting surveillance in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue when they saw a car speeding before stopping a picking up a woman the officers thought was engaging in prostitution, according to the release. Andrews followed the car and tried to stop it at Ohio and Pacific avenues, but the driver, Cyril Roary, drove away, abruptly turning on Ohio Avenue, and drove the wrong way down the one-way street.
While he was driving, Roary hit a traffic sign and nearly hit a pedestrian, police said. Andrews stopped chasing him “due to the extreme threat to motorists and pedestrians.”
Citizens directed other officers who responded to Ohio and Arctic avenues, where they found Roary’s car disabled and abandoned, according to the release. When he had driven away from police, he hit two cars on Atlantic Avenue.
Officer Lisa Kaplan-Caldwell got to the car shortly after it was abandoned and arrested Jazmine Nunez, who had an active warrant for her arrest and was trying to run away.
Lorady arrested Roary while he was running on Baltic Avenue, according to the release. Roary had 150 bags of heroin and small amount of marijuana on him.
He had also discarded his hat and jacket before he was arrested, which police found as well as a loaded handgun. Inside the jacket, police found an additional loaded magazine that matched the gun.
While detectives were investigating, the owner of the car Roary was driving called 911 to report the car stolen, police said. The owner had left the keys inside the car.
Police found that Roary had also removed his electronic monitoring bracelet that was part of pre-trial release conditions, police said.
Warren, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts each of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, and distribution of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of CDS paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Blunt, 22, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS and contempt of court.
Dechoudens, 28, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and contempt of court.
Warren, Blunt and Dechoudens were all remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Richmond, 31, and Donnelly, 34, both of Atlantic City, were chared with possession of CDS and were released on a summons with a future court date.
Roary, 26, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute CDS with 500 feet of a public zone, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense, receiving stolen property and a fugitive from justice.
He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Nunez, 20, of Absecon, was charged with contempt of court and was released on her own recognizance with a future court date.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.