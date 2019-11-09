ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman and a man from Galloway were arrested Thursday after an eight-week investigation into credit card fraud and theft, police said.
On September 12, the owner of City Wide Towing in the 2400 block of Fairmount Avenue contacted police about an employee, William Reyes, who was fraudulently using personal information from AAA Roadside Assistance customers in Atlantic and Cape May counties, according to a news release from city police. Reyes was using customer’s credit cards and creating fake accounts on websites.
ATLANTIC CITY — Three city residents were arrested Friday after police seized more than 1,00…
When the owner found out about it, he fired Reyes, police said.
Detective Ann McGlynn of the Financial Crimes Unit investigated, inspecting the office computer and other resources, and found that there were at least 20 victims, police said. Reyes was buying clothing, shoes, jewelry and car parts.
McGlynn found two addresses where the items were sent to and a second person involved, Alexander Rosario, police said.
On Thursday, police executed simultaneous search warrants at a home in the 200 block of North Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City and Federal Court in Galloway, police said.
At the Kentucky Avenue home, detectives arrested Reyes and Elizabeth Cruz and also recovered evidence of known purchases, police said. At Federal Court, detectives arrested Rosario and also recovered evidence as well as 115 grams of cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with distributing drugs and more than $22,000 in cash.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities arrested a Florida woman Friday in the 2018 murder of her…
Reyes, 44, was charged with theft of identity, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, conspiracy and money laundering.
Cruz, 47, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Rosario, 39, was charged with conspiracy to commit theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, or CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
All there were released on a summons with a future court date.
Police urged anyone that used AAA Roadside Assistance in Atlantic or Cape May counties from 2016 to now and experienced suspicious credit card activity to contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411, 847411, beginning the text with ACPD.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.