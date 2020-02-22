ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested 10 women suspected of prostitution Saturday in and around the city’s casinos.
Each woman was charged with solicitation of prostitution. Police said in a news release each was interviewed to determine if they were a victim of sex trafficking, then released on a summons.
Arrested were:
Dawn Bryant, 45, of Atlantic City
Yajaira Rodriguez-Adames, 38, of A.C.
Courtney Kennedy, 24, of Atlantic City
Amanda Smith, 31, of Atlantic City
Soroung Shin, 33, of Woodside, New York
Mesun Kang, 32, of Woodside, New York
Amber Caruso, 24, of Clementon
Eleana Kuzel, 24, of Ventnor
Kayla Woodbury, 28, of Millville
Jazmin Holguin, 26, of Pleasantville
— Zac Spencer
