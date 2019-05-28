MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A family dispute led to a gun being fired Saturday and four men being arrested, police said.
About 2:30 p.m., police responded to a shots-fired call on South Carolina Avenue in the Whitesboro section of the township, police said.
Louis Wyatt, 23, of the Burleigh section of the township, and Raekwon Cade, 23, of the Rio Grande section, showed up to a barbecue, where Cade produced a baseball bat and became hostile toward his father, William Smith, 47, of the Swainton section, police said.
During the incident, Cade smashed all of the windows of Smith’s vehicle, police said.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the death of a dog found Tuesday inside a trash b…
During this time, Wyatt was arguing and became aggressive toward Smith when Smith’s other son, Shafiq Smith, 24, of Cape May Court House, intervened and stabbed Wyatt in his hands, police said.
William Smith then allegedly produced a semiautomatic handgun and fired a single shot in the direction of Wyatt, police said.
Upon officers' arrival, Shafiq Smith had already fled, police said.
No weapons were recovered; however, one shell casing was recovered at the scene, police said.
William Smith was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons. police said.
Raekwon Cade was charged with criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons and disorderly conduct, police said.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man picked up a boy and attempted to solicit sexual favors from…
Wyatt was charged with disorderly conduct, police said.
Shafiq Smith was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons, police said.
William Smith and Cade were sent to the Cape May County jail. Wyatt was released on a summons, police said.
Shafiq Smith turned himself in to the county earlier Tuesday, police said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.