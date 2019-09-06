GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing woman and a Camden County man were arrested Thursday night after they were stopped in a stolen car with drugs and a martial arts weapon, police said.
At 10:33 p.m., Officer Brent Grunow stopped a car on Pomona Road near Tilton Road after determining the vehicle's license plate was fake, police said in a news release. An investigation revealed the car was reported stolen in South Carolina.
WILDWOOD — Four city men were arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing two men on New Jerse…
K-9 Officer Brent Lopez and his partner, Colt, also found methamphetamine in the car, as well as what police described as a large, double-bladed martial arts weapon.
Police arrested the driver, Renee Roumbas, 51, of Mays Landing, and passenger Joseph Lostritto, 54, of Clementon.
Roumbas was charged with receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Lostritto was charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension.
Lostritto was released on a summons, and Roumbas was remanded to the Atlantic County jail on unrelated charges.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.