ATLANTIC CITY — A Camden County man and a Burlington County woman have been charged with theft after fraudulently using more than $4,000 in casino gift cards.
On Oct. 22, security at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa told detectives of the Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit about an ongoing fraudulent gift card scheme that involved the identity thefts of multiple victims, police said in a news release.
Security there identified Daniel Brown, 29, of Lindenwold, and Danita Ancrum, 29, of Mount Laurel, as two people involved in the scheme, police said.
In July, Borgata found suspicious online gift card purchases using various credit card numbers and email addresses, police said. They began to void any future purchases and current gift cards that had not been used by Brown and Ancrum. While they were tracking the pair, security found that Brown made hundreds of dollars’ worth of purchases at stores and restaurants in the casino and added money to his player account.
In August, security saw Ancrum with Brown spending money in stores, police said. They were found to have fraudulently used gift cards to buy more than $4,000 in goods, using the identities of at least five people to buy and register the cards.
Brown was charged with theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, money laundering, two counts each of identity theft, obtaining value from stolen credit cards and fraudulent use of credit cards.
Ancrum was charged with theft, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, conspiracy and money laundering.
Both were issued summonses with a future court date.
