WILDWOOD — Four city men were arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing two men on New Jersey Avenue, police said.
About 3:50 a.m., officers from the Uniform Patrol Division were flagged down by a man who told them he had just been robbed in the 3200 block of New Jersey Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Police responded and found a group matching the victim’s description nearby.
Hector Rivera-Santiago, 30, Reynaldo Rodriguez-Garcia, 27, Cristofer Valentine, 20, and Irving Vidot-Vega, 18, were taken to the police station after they were positively identified by the victim, police said.
Police learned the 22-year-old victim, whom police did not identify, was walking on New Jersey Avenue with friends when the four men approached him on bicycles, police said. The victim was hit in the face with a closed fist while the men tried to take a bag containing his cellphone.
At the same time, the men assaulted the victim’s 21-year-old friend, who also was not identified, and ripped a necklace from his neck, police said. The two victims ran away and flagged down police moments later.
Both victims had minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
Rivera-Santiago, Rodriguez-Garcia, Valentine and Vidot-Vega were each charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery and were taken to the Cape May County jail.
