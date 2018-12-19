ATLANTIC CITY — Three suspects are in custody following the robbery and carjacking of a Lyft driver, police said.
At 6:31 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a man assaulted in the 200 block of Melrose Avenue.
The victim, a 22-year-old from Burlington City, Burlington County, said he picked up four men and a woman who during the course of the ride assaulted him, sprayed him with pepper spray and threw him from the car. The suspects then fled the scene in the Lyft driver’s car, police said.
The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s City Campus.
About eight hours later, an officer from Little Egg Harbor Township spotted the stolen car. Three occupants of the car were taken into custody and returned to Atlantic City.
Shawn McCann, 18, Talibah McCoy, 19, and a 16-year-old boy, all of Atlantic City, were charged with robbery, carjacking, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, aggravated assault and theft.
McCann and McCoy were also charged with employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime and were taken to the Atlantic County jail in Mays Landing.
The teen was taken to the Harborfields Youth Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.
Detectives are looking to identify the two remaining male suspects. Anyone with information can call the Atlantic City police Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766. Information can also be texted anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
