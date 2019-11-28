WILDWOOD CREST — Two Cape May County residents face weapons and drug charges after their arrest last Friday, police said.
At 4:31 a.m., police investigated two suspicious people, Andrew Wells and Jennifer Ryan, on Pacific Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Police found Wells had multiple arrest warrants from other areas.
Upon his arrest, police found Wells had knives and drug paraphernalia on him, according to the post. Ryan had suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia on her, police said.
Wells, 42, of Cape May Court House, was charged with possession of weapons and possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cape May County jail on the outstanding warrants.
Ryan, 38, of Wildwood Crest, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. She was released on a summons.
Officers involved in the arrest include Sgt. James Mulholland, Sgt. Michael Hebert, Cpl. Cole Sawyer, Officer AJ Pastor, Officer Caroline Stango, Detective James Collins and Detective Samantha Gericke, as well as Wildwood police, the Cape May County Sheriff's K-9 unit and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
